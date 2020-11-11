1/1
Joseph Wood
On Friday, October 23, 2020, Joseph (Joe) Solomon Wood Sr. departed this life at Gilchrist Center in Columbia, MD. Joe succumbed to arrhythmia related heart disease after a short hospitalization. He was 86.

Joe, the youngest of 12, was born in Philadelphia, PA on May 12, 1934, to Albert Bryant Wood and Rosa Elaine Rhem Wood. Joe's grandfather, William Wood, was a former slave who fought for his freedom during the Civil War in the US 20th Colored Troops Infantry.

As a child, Joe received his education in the Philadelphia school system and his religious training in the Presbyterian Church. Joe served as a paratrooper and received the Purple Heart during the Korean War. Afterwards, Joe finished night school, graduated with a degree in accounting from Temple University in 2.5 years, and then completed business school, while working as a postal employee. Later, Joe became one of the first African-American Systems Engineers at IBM, completed executive education programs at Stanford and Harvard, worked at Princeton, and became an owner operator of multiple McDonald's franchises while pursuing his pilot's license. Joe was also a life member of both Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Inc. and the NAACP, as well as, a lifelong jazz enthusiast.

Joe was preceded in death by his first wife, Barbara Elaine Robinson Wood, his second wife, Vera Marlene Ethengain Wood; and three sons: Joseph Jr., Lawrence, and Stephen. Left to cherish his memory are: his sons Stanley and Albert, and his daughter Stephanie, as well as, a host of relatives, and friends.

Published in Baltimore Sun on Nov. 11, 2020.
