McComas Funeral Home - Bel Air
50 West Broadway
Bel Air, MD 21014
(410) 838-4040
Visitation
Thursday, Jun. 27, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
McComas Funeral Home - Bel Air
50 West Broadway
Bel Air, MD 21014
Visitation
Thursday, Jun. 27, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
McComas Funeral Home - Bel Air
50 West Broadway
Bel Air, MD 21014
Service
Thursday, Jun. 27, 2019
8:00 PM
McComas Funeral Home - Bel Air
50 West Broadway
Bel Air, MD 21014
Josephine Amber "Josie" West

Our precious angel, Josephine "Josie" Amber West, beloved daughter of Gregory "Keefer" and Jessica (Miller) West of Bel Air, MD passed away suddenly on June 21, 2019. Josie touched the lives of so many; the light of our lives, the star of our hearts, and leaves us smiling through our tears. A cherished member of our family, she brought joy to all who knew her.

Along with her parents, she is survived by her loving grandparents Kim West, Greg West and Joe Miller, aunt Jennifer Miller, and uncles Trey Moxey (Caitlyn), Mitchell West (Carly), Owen West and Jerry Rose, great grandparents Craig and Patricia Hasslinger, and Peg Farmer, cousins Grace DiCarlo, Patrick Moxey and Audrey West along with many great aunts, uncles and second cousins. She is predeceased by her grandmother Tracey Miller and great grandparents Nolan Farmer, Carrol and Audrey West, Walter and Helen Miller and great uncle Raymond Miller.

Visitation will be held under the caring guidance of the family owned and operated McComas Funeral Home, McComas Funeral Home, Bel Air, Maryland, Bel Air, Maryland on Thursday, June 27, 2019, 3:00 pm - 5:00 pm & 7:00 pm - 9:00 pm. Services will be held on Thursday, June 27, 2019, 8:00 pm at McComas Funeral Home, Bel Air, Maryland, Bel Air, Maryland.

Memorial Contributions may be made to the American Sids Institute, 528 Raven Way, Naples, FL 31440
Published in Baltimore Sun on June 26, 2019
