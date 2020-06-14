Josephine Anna Mingioni
On June 12, 2020; Josephine Anna Mingioni; loving daughter of the late Joseph and Jennie Petti, beloved wife of Gabriel Mingioni; devoted mother of Gina Kile and husband Tom, Donna Bailey and husband Charlie, and Barbara Kelly and husband Joe; loving grandmother of Nicole Alban and husband John, Katie Petterson and fiancé Damion Wiltshire, Kevin Bailey, Jennifer Bailey, Shannon Parrish and husband Tyler, Colin Kelly, and Megan Kelly; great-grandmother of two soon to be born twin boys; dear sister of John Petti, Salvatore Petti and wife Joanna; predeceased by her sisters Rose Petti, Rita Templeman (Chuck), Mary Comeau (John), and brothers Anthony Petti (Mary), and Michael Petti; sister-in-law of RoseMarie Petti, Eleo Mingioni (Lois), Joseph Mingioni and wife Marge, Marie Mingioni and her late husband Anthony Mingioni. Also survived by many nieces and nephews, step-grandchildren, loving family and friends.

Relatives and friends will gather at Schimunek Funeral Home, Inc., 9705 Belair Rd., Nottingham MD 21236, on Tuesday from 2-4 & 6-8 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday 10:30 a.m. at St. Mark Church (Fallston). Interment Highview Memorial Gardens. On-line condolences may be left for the family @ www.schimunekfuneralhomes.com

Published in Baltimore Sun on Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
16
Memorial Gathering
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Schimunek Funeral Home
JUN
16
Memorial Gathering
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Schimunek Funeral Home
JUN
17
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30 AM
St. Mark Church (Fallston)
