On June 12, 2020; Josephine Anna Mingioni; loving daughter of the late Joseph and Jennie Petti, beloved wife of Gabriel Mingioni; devoted mother of Gina Kile and husband Tom, Donna Bailey and husband Charlie, and Barbara Kelly and husband Joe; loving grandmother of Nicole Alban and husband John, Katie Petterson and fiancé Damion Wiltshire, Kevin Bailey, Jennifer Bailey, Shannon Parrish and husband Tyler, Colin Kelly, and Megan Kelly; great-grandmother of two soon to be born twin boys; dear sister of John Petti, Salvatore Petti and wife Joanna; predeceased by her sisters Rose Petti, Rita Templeman (Chuck), Mary Comeau (John), and brothers Anthony Petti (Mary), and Michael Petti; sister-in-law of RoseMarie Petti, Eleo Mingioni (Lois), Joseph Mingioni and wife Marge, Marie Mingioni and her late husband Anthony Mingioni. Also survived by many nieces and nephews, step-grandchildren, loving family and friends.
Relatives and friends will gather at Schimunek Funeral Home, Inc., 9705 Belair Rd., Nottingham MD 21236, on Tuesday from 2-4 & 6-8 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday 10:30 a.m. at St. Mark Church (Fallston). Interment Highview Memorial Gardens. On-line condolences may be left for the family @ www.schimunekfuneralhomes.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on Jun. 14, 2020.