Josephine Brown Notice
On January 31, 2020, Josephine Beatrice Demby Brown, Survived by son; Walter A. Brown, daughter; Shelley Jordon, 2 grandchildren, Jessica and Nicholas Jordon and a host of friends and family.

Family will receive Friends on Saturday at Metropolitan United Methodist Church, 1121 W. Lanvale Street, Baltimore, MD for a 10am visitation. An Omega Omega Burial service conducted by the ladies of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. will take place at 10:30am with the Memorial Service beginning at 11am. Inurnment immediately following at Arbutus Memorial Park. We invite you to sign the guest book at
Published in Baltimore Sun on Feb. 19, 2020
