Josephine Caroline Kasper, 100, of Catonsville, MD died on Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at the Charlestown Retirement Community. Born December 18, 1919 near Dushore, PA, she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Agnes (Broschart) McHugh. Her father was Chief Engineer at Saint Charles College, a Catholic seminary (which was later developed into the retirement community known today as Charlestown). She resided at Saint Charles College with her family from 1924 to 1941 when she married, and she continued to visit the campus frequently while her parents continued to reside there until 1964. After she graduated from Seton High School in 1938, she worked as: a legal secretary in Baltimore, payroll administrator for Reid Concrete, and a volunteer at several elementary schools. She resided in the Randallstown, MD community and was an active member of Holy Family Catholic Church from 1947 until 2001 when she moved to Charlestown.
She was married to Joseph M. Kasper, Sr. -- who died in 1999 -- for 58 years. She was also predeceased by her sisters Agnes Bahl, Mary Doyle, and Catherine Hughes.
Surviving are her five children: Teresa Cunningham (and husband Patrick Blahut); Joseph Kasper, Jr. (and wife Marty); Paul Kasper; Stephen Kasper (and wife Pat); and Thomas Kasper (and wife Cathy). Also surviving her are nine grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren.
There will be a private graveside service for family at Lake View Memorial Park in Sykesville, MD. At a later date a memorial service will be held at Our Lady of the Angels Catholic Church at Charlestown.
The family extends sincere appreciation to the attending staff from both Charlestown and Gilchrist for the excellent care, comfort, and love provided to our loved one, especially during her declining days.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Charlestown Benevolent Care Fund at 715 Maiden Choice Lane, Catonsville, MD 21228 or Gilchrist (Attn: Development Department) at 11311 McCormick Road, Suite 350, Hunt Valley, Maryland 21931. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.hubbardfuneralhome.com
