Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ambrose Funeral Home
1328 Sulphur Spring Road
Arbutus, MD 21227
410-242-2211
Calling hours
Thursday, Sep. 5, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Ambrose Funeral Home
1328 Sulphur Spring Road
Arbutus, MD 21227
View Map
Calling hours
Thursday, Sep. 5, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Ambrose Funeral Home
1328 Sulphur Spring Road
Arbutus, MD 21227
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Philip Neri Catholic Church
6405 S Orchard Rd
Linthicum Heights, MD
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Josephine Grube
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Josephine Catherine Grube


1937 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Josephine Catherine Grube Notice
On August 31, 2019, Josephine Catherine Grube passed away. She was the loving wife of the late Norbert Grube; devoted mother of Roger Bush and his wife Kelly, Donald Bush and his wife Sandra; cherished Grandmother of Roger Bush, III, Cheryl Grivara, Kristine Bush, Catherine Herling, Malinda Bush, 6 Great Grandchildren; dear sister of Joseph Coulson and his wife Linda, Anthony Coulson, John Wisniewski and his wife Chris, the late Bernard Wisniewski, and the late Shiela Silfies.

Family and friends may call at the family owned Ambrose Funeral Home, 1328 Sulphur Spring Rd., Arbutus on Thursday from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Philip Neri Catholic Church, 6405 S Orchard Rd, Linthicum Heights on Friday at 11 AM. Interment will be private at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Josephine's name to The .
Published in Baltimore Sun on Sept. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Josephine's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now