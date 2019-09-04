|
On August 31, 2019, Josephine Catherine Grube passed away. She was the loving wife of the late Norbert Grube; devoted mother of Roger Bush and his wife Kelly, Donald Bush and his wife Sandra; cherished Grandmother of Roger Bush, III, Cheryl Grivara, Kristine Bush, Catherine Herling, Malinda Bush, 6 Great Grandchildren; dear sister of Joseph Coulson and his wife Linda, Anthony Coulson, John Wisniewski and his wife Chris, the late Bernard Wisniewski, and the late Shiela Silfies.
Family and friends may call at the family owned Ambrose Funeral Home, 1328 Sulphur Spring Rd., Arbutus on Thursday from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Philip Neri Catholic Church, 6405 S Orchard Rd, Linthicum Heights on Friday at 11 AM. Interment will be private at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Josephine's name to The .
Published in Baltimore Sun on Sept. 4, 2019