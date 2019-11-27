Home

Loudon Park Funeral Home
3620 Wilkens Ave
Baltimore, MD 21229
(410) 644-1900
Viewing
Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Loudon Park Funeral Home
3620 Wilkens Ave
Baltimore, MD 21229
Prayer Service
Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019
12:00 PM
Loudon Park Funeral Home
3620 Wilkens Ave
Baltimore, MD 21229
Funeral
Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019
12:00 PM
Loudon Park Funeral Home
3620 Wilkens Ave
Baltimore, MD 21229
Josephine Costa Notice
On November 25, 2019, Josephine S. Costa (nee Biondo) loving wife of the late John V. Costa; dear mother of Geraldine Gange; loving mother-in-law of the late Anthony Gange; loving grandmother of Christine Gange-Read and Karen Seggerty; dear great-grandmother of Kira, Sean, Ayden and Austin.

A Catholic prayer service will be held at the locally-owned Loudon Park Funeral Home, Inc., 3620 Wilkens Avenue, Baltimore, MD (21229) on Saturday at 12 Noon. Viewing will be held on Saturday from 10 AM until 12 Noon, the funeral hour. Entombment Loudon Park Cemetery. www.loudonparkfuneralhome.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on Nov. 27, 2019
