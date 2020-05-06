On April 28, 2020 Josephine "COOKIE" Diane Miskimon (nee Manna) beloved wife of the late Robert Scott Miskimon; dear mother of Jody D. Smith (Bryan) and Shannon N. Carter (Ronald); dear daughter-in-law of Eunice Miskimon; dear grandmother of Christina, Lauren and Megan Smith and Justin Miskimon.
A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Please omit flowers. Memorials in her name may be made to GBMC Oncology Center or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.
Published in Baltimore Sun from May 6 to May 10, 2020.