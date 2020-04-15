|
Josephine Dotson age 83, of Baltimore, passed away on Monday, April 13, 2020, at Seasons Hospice at Northwest Hospital.
Born December 11, 1936, in Cooksville she was the daughter of the late Rev. John Wesley Holland and Agnes Odella Smith Holland. Josephine was predeceased by her husband, the late Roy "Sonny" Dotson. Josephine attended Harriet Tubman High School, graduating in 1954. She received a B.S. from Bowie State College and later a Masters in Education from Western Maryland College (now McDaniel College).
Josephine had been an educator for 30 years. She was a teacher and later school principal. Her specialty was in the field of education for children with special needs. She loved all children, but especially those with special needs, She was a life long member of Full Gospel Baptist Church, Cooksville where over the years she served in the following capacities: Usher, Secretary, Treasurer and Trustee.
She is survived by her sister, The Honorable Marcella A. Holland of Baltimore; nephew, Touissant Holland (Michelle) and their children Blair and Blake; and Godchildren Dale Greene, James Holland, Jr., Tony Holland, Erica Holland Booze, and Kristen Smith. She is also survived by a host of other relatives and friends. Josephine was predeceased by brothers John W. Holland, Jr. and Emerson L. Holland.
Private interment will be in Bushy Park Cemetery, Cooksville. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Due notice will be given. Donations in her memory may be made to The Full Gospel Baptist Church and/or of Maryland.
Published in Baltimore Sun from Apr. 15 to Apr. 16, 2020