Josephine Howell
On May 3, 2020, Josephine Marie Howell peacefully passed away. She was the beloved wife of the late Grady Howell; devoted mother of Betty Himes and her husband Thomas and Charles L. Howell and his wife Dena; loving grandmother of Rev. Matthew Himes, Dr. Rebecca Himes, Victoria Howell and Adriana Howell; dear sister of Marissa and Giovanna Vidale.

Service and Interment are private. A Memorial Mass will be scheduled at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be directed to the Seminarian Fund C/O Fr. Stephen Roth Vocations Office 320 Cathedral St. Baltimore, MD 21201. Online condolences may be left at: www.schimunekfuneralhomes.com

Published in Baltimore Sun on May 5, 2020.
