Josephine M. Bateman
On July 24, 2020, Josephine Marie Bateman (nee Betz), died at home in the presence of her loving family. Josephine was the beloved wife of the late John G. Bateman and devoted mother of Michele Miller (Raymond), David Scott Bateman (Catherine), Lauren Bateman, Jill Bateman (Martin Furman) and Christine Baummer. She is also survived by her much-loved grandchildren, Amy, Emily, Benjamin, Kathleen, Natalie, Lindsay, Ian, Abigail, John, great-grandchildren, August, Isla, Francis and William, sister, Mary Christina Moran, and brothers Ernest Betz and Frederick Betz. Family and friends are invited to gather for a memorial Mass at St. Augustine Catholic Church, 5976 Old Washington Blvd, Elkridge on Friday, July 31, 2020 at 10:00 am. Face masks are required. Interment private. The family requests memorial donations in memory of Josephine can be made to The Little Sisters of the Poor, 601 Maiden Choice Lane, Baltimore, MD 21228 or Gilchrist Hospice, 6036 Cedar Lane, Columbia, MD 21044. To view and sign the family's guestbook please visit

Published in Baltimore Sun on Jul. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
31
Memorial Mass
10:00 AM
St. Augustine Catholic Church
