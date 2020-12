On November 30, 2020 Josephine Mary Bruzdzinski (nee Schaech); beloved wife of the late James E. Bruzdzinski; devoted mother of Louise Doherty and her husband Dr. Kevin Doherty, and James Bruzdzinski and his wife Lisbeth Bruzdzinski; loving grandmother of Kate Doherty and her fiancé Stephen Mattlin, Bryan Doherty, and Elyse Bruzdzinski; dear sister of Joseph and Joann Schaech, Laura Anne Schaech, and the late Mary Gordon; loving sister in law of Alvina Reed, and Richard and Gloria Bruzdzinski. Also survived by many nieces, nephews, other loving family members, and friends.A graveside service will be held at Holly Hill Memorial Gardens, 10201 Bird River Road, Middle River, MD. 21220, on Friday at 9am. A Memorial Mass will be held privately in the near future. A Celebration of Life will be scheduled in June 2021. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to: The National Eagle Scout Association, www.nesa.org , or The Shriners Hospital for Children Arrangements by the family owned Bruzdzinski Funeral Home P.A.