Ruck Towson Funeral Home, Inc. - Towson
1050 York Road
Towson, MD 21204
(410) 823-1700
Calling hours
Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Ruck Towson Funeral Home, Inc. - Towson
1050 York Road
Towson, MD 21204
View Map
Calling hours
Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Ruck Towson Funeral Home, Inc. - Towson
1050 York Road
Towson, MD 21204
View Map
Reposing
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
10:00 AM - 10:30 AM
Stella Maris Chapel
Funeral Mass
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
10:30 AM
Interment
Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020
1:00 PM
Garrison Forest Veterans Cemetery
Josephine Ruby
Josephine Ruby

Josephine Ruby
On February 4, 2020 Josephine R. Ruby (nee D'Amico) beloved wife of the late LeRoy J. Ruby; dear sister of the late Gus and August Frank D'Amico, Anne Sutera, Minnie Livolsi, Grace Shine, Mae Kane and Rosemary Powers; she is survived by many nieces and nephews.

Friends may call at the family-owned Ruck Towson Funeral Home, Inc. 1050 York Road (at beltway exit 26) on Thursday from 3 to 5 and 7 to 9 PM. Mrs. Ruby will lie-in-repose at Stella Maris Chapel on Friday from 10 to 10:30 AM when the Funeral Mass will begin. Interment Garrison Forest Veterans Cemetery on Tuesday at 1 PM.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Feb. 6, 2020
