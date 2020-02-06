|
On February 4, 2020 Josephine R. Ruby (nee D'Amico) beloved wife of the late LeRoy J. Ruby; dear sister of the late Gus and August Frank D'Amico, Anne Sutera, Minnie Livolsi, Grace Shine, Mae Kane and Rosemary Powers; she is survived by many nieces and nephews.
Friends may call at the family-owned Ruck Towson Funeral Home, Inc. 1050 York Road (at beltway exit 26) on Thursday from 3 to 5 and 7 to 9 PM. Mrs. Ruby will lie-in-repose at Stella Maris Chapel on Friday from 10 to 10:30 AM when the Funeral Mass will begin. Interment Garrison Forest Veterans Cemetery on Tuesday at 1 PM.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Feb. 6, 2020