McComas Funeral Home
1317 Cokesbury Road
Abingdon, MD 21009
410-676-4600
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 12, 2020
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
McComas Funeral Home
1317 Cokesbury Road
Abingdon, MD 21009
View Map
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 12, 2020
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
McComas Funeral Home
1317 Cokesbury Road
Abingdon, MD 21009
View Map
Service
Friday, Mar. 13, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Clare Parish

Josephine Stella Gildea-Lesko

Josephine Stella Gildea-Lesko Notice
Josephine Stella Gildea-Lesko, 87, of Joppa, MD passed away on March 9, 2020. Josephine was the wife of the late Hugh "Sonny" Gildea, Jr. and Bernard Lesko Sr.; mother of Ann Marie (Myles) Schucker, Linda Gildea (Ralph) Jackson, Karen Gildea (Greg) Pavelka and the late Gary Hugh Gildea; grandchildren, Ryan (Deborah) Schucker, Gary (Kathy) Schucker, Kandice Schucker, Audrey (Kevin) Vohs, Nicholas (Erin) Jackson, Karissa (Andrew) Simon and Gregory Pavelka; great-grandchildren, Kyle, Emily, Carter, Casey, Elisabeth, Isabelle, Clara, Grace, Calvin, Ella, Jack, Finn, William and Luke; sister-in-law, Helen Sudosky; and many loving nieces & nephews. Visitation will be held at McComas Funeral Home, P.A., Abingdon, MD on Thursday, March 12, 2020, from 3-5 & 7-9 pm. Services will be held on Friday at St. Clare Parish, at 11 am. Burial will take place in Holly Hill Memorial Gardens. Memorial contributions may be made to Mothers Against Drunk Drivers. Memory tributes may be sent to the family at mccomasfuneralhome.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Mar. 11, 2020
