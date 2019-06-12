|
|
Josephine Ann (DiSanto) Tuccitto, age 84, peacefully passed away on Sunday, June 9, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. She is survived by her beloved husband John S. Tuccitto, her cherished children Mary Sharples and Anne Tuccitto, devoted daughter in law Karen Botti and adoring grandchildren Sarah Tuccitto, Jessica Sharples, Jennifer Sharples and Jillian Sharples. She now rejoins her dear son, Joseph Tuccitto, in eternal rest.Visitation is on Friday, June 14, 2019 from 2-4PM and 7-9PM at Day Funeral Home, 361 Maple Place, Keyport, NJ 07735. A 10AM Funeral Mass will be held on Saturday at St. Joseph's Parish, Keyport with internment directly afterward. A repass will take place after burial at Buttonwood Manor, 845 New Jersey 34, Matawan, NJ 07747. www.dayfuneralhome.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on June 12, 2019