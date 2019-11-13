|
|
A woman with an exceptionally warm and caring heart, unexpectedly passed away on vacation in Amsterdam, Netherlands on October 16, 2019.
While at nursing school at Philadelphia General Hospital (PGH) in 1967, Jo met John, her friend for 52 years and husband of 49 years. In 1972, after working as an RN in the PGH surgical recovery room, she left Philadelphia, joining John on 24+ years of Army assignments in San Antonio, Texas; Frankfurt, Germany; Fort Meade, Maryland; San Francisco, California; San Antonio (again); and Canberra, Australia, finally settling in Bel Air, Maryland in 1987. During this time Jo grew her family, worked in Army's 97th General Hospital in Frankfurt, at several private practices, at Fallston General Hospital, and finally retired her professional career in 1998 as the school nurse at Aberdeen High School.
Jo spent much of her time caring for her husband, children, grandchildren and friends. Jo was very creative: handmaking and gifting glass Christmas ornaments every year; quilting; rosemaling furniture and decorative items; and gardening. She was regularly asked for her nurse's opinion by family and friends; enjoyed volunteering at the Aberdeen High School library; was an avid reader and book club member; a member of a local chapter of the Red Hat society; regularly played bridge with friends; and loved playing recreational bocce.
After her husband retired from full-time work in early 2016, they began planning frequent pleasure travel but, unfortunately, this was delayed as Jo was diagnosed with breast cancer. Jo endured chemo, surgery and radiation and was finally able to begin travel in 2018 with a 35-day trip to Australia and New Zealand visiting places missed while the family was stationed 'Down Under'. Jo was able to make many other trips in 2018 and 2019 around the US. Her last trip was a multi-step visit to Oktoberfest, Interlaken Switzerland, and an 8-day river cruise from Basel to Amsterdam.
Jo is survived by her husband John W. Yasalonis; daughter, Jenna Zimmerman and husband Justin of Havre de Grace; son, John Llewellyn Yasalonis and wife Anne of Lakeland FL; her amazing/beautiful grandchildren Peyton, Kendall, Oliver, Leighton and Max; sister, Lois Hughes of Philadelphia; and many nephews, nieces and cousins.
A private memorial service and celebration of her life will be held later this year. For those attending, please no flowers. Anyone desiring to honor her memory can make a donation to either:
- ; PO Box 417005; Boston, MA 02241-7005 directing the donation to 'Go Red for Women' in memory of Josephine Yasalonis; or,
- Upper Chesapeake Health Foundation, 520 Upper Chesapeake Dr; Suite 405; Bel Air, MD 21014-4324 directing the donation to the Kaufman Cancer Center in memory of Josephine Yasalonis.
You can email condolences to [email protected]
Published in Baltimore Sun on Nov. 13, 2019