Josh W. Barmer Jr. Obituary



Josh "Jay B" Barmer Jr. and also known as "Champ" died unfortunately in his home on September 15, 2020 in Edgewood, Maryland at the age of 75.



Josh is survived by his brother James E. Fields and his wife Janice Fields, of Woodbridge, Virginia, his sister Lethia Elaine Ward and her husband John R. Ward of Portsmouth, Virginia and his sister in law Debra Barmer of Edgewood, Maryland. He is preceded in death by his brothers Alvester Barmer of Abingdon, Maryland, Bernard Barmer of Washington, D.C. and Stanley Barmer of Portsmouth, Virginia.



Josh was born on July 4, 1945 in Portsmouth, Virginia to Josh W. Barmer Sr.and Lula Amelia Johnson. Josh graduated from I. C. Norcom High School in Portsmouth, Virginia 1963 and later completed the apprenticeship program at the Norfolk Naval Shipyard in 1967 as an electrician. Josh married Mattie Frances Franklin on October 29,1965. After moving to Baltimore, Maryland Josh began working for Bethlehem Steel in Dundalk. After leaving Bethlehem Steele, Josh began working for General Services Administration and then later met Barbara L. Johnson of Harford County. They were married in October of 1983 for 28 years until she preceded him in death.



Josh is survived by his children, Josh W. Barmer III and his wife Julie of Edgewood, Anthony M. Barmer Sr., his wife Mia of Abingdon, David A. Barmer Sr., his wife Lynette of Joppatowne, Clinton Johnson Jr. of Essex, Scott Miller of Edgewood, Godson Aylsworth Johnson of Edgewood, Eric Westmoreland of New York, Angela D. Barmer-Hayes of Portsmouth, Virginia, Anita Westmoreland of Suffolk, and Dana Westmoreland of Richmond. His grandchildren Herbert and William Jones, Brandon Britt, Airlia Washington, Sharee' Hidalgo, Josh W. Barmer IV, Jessica Ridley, Maurice Ridley, Jaylin Barmer, Jordan Barmer, Anthony M. Barmer Jr., Jade Barmer, Athan Barmer, Brianna Barmer, Jermaine Melvin, Ebony Melvin, Diamond Barmer, David A. Barmer Jr., Malia Johnson, Selena Johnson, Curtis Johnson and Vanessa Johnson. Josh also has 23 great grandchildren and a host of nieces and nephews in which he loved dearly.



After Josh retired from GSA, he began working for the Harford County School Public School system along with his wife Barbara. Later, after being employed with the school system Josh and Barbara became founders of the Copley Kids Afterschool Program in October of 1993. Josh often talked about his trip to Africa with Barbara and their friends and they enjoyed the chance to experience a whole new culture. And finally, Josh was a true Ravens fan, win or lose.



A memorial service is scheduled for 11am October 10, 2020, at 821 Old Philadelphia Rd., VFW Post 10028 in Aberdeen, Md., with a reception to follow. Pastor Joseph Saunders will officiate the ceremony and all are welcome to attend and celebrate Josh's life. Flowers and condolences may be sent to 1392 Harford Square Drive, Edgewood, Maryland 21040.



