Sol Levinson & Brothers, Inc.
8900 Reisterstown Road
Pikesville, MD 21208
410-653-8900
Service
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
1:00 PM
Joshua B. Machiz

On February 10, 2020, Joshua Brandon Reilly Machiz, passed away at the age of 31. He is survived by his daughter, Tatiana Machiz, parents, Ann Reilly and Joseph Schwartzel, a grandmother, Ruth Hankin, siblings, Kaitlin Schwartzel, Reid Schwartzel, Anna Machiz (fiancee, Brad Dillon), Katia Machiz (fiancee, Mark Dziengiel), and Reilly O'Gorman, many loving nieces and nephews, and brothers, Zeke Crane, Tyrone Hammond, and Shaun Tran. He is predeceased by his grandparents, Kenneth Hankin, and Edward and Lenora Machiz.

Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane on Friday, February 14, at 1 pm. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to Mid-Atlantic German Shepherd Rescue, PO Box 353 Mt. Airy, MD 21771 or Child Welfare League of America, 727 15th Street NW, Suite 1200, Washington, DC 20005.
Published in Baltimore Sun from Feb. 12 to Feb. 20, 2020
