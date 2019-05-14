Home

Joshua Bird Towson Notice
On May 12, 2019; JOSHUA BIRD TOWSON; beloved husband of Patricia Jane Towson (nee Schneider); loving father of Lisa A. Kelley and her husband Jeff and David C. Towson and his longtime companion Marjorie Hunter; devoted grandfather of Evan D. Kelley; dear brother of Mary Letitia Ewing, Angela Joy Knight, and Elizabeth Ann Towson; uncle to many nieces and nephews.Family received friends on Thursday, May 16 from 2-4 & 6-8PM at the STERLING-ASHTON-SCHWAB-WITZKE FUNERAL HOME OF CATONSVILLE, INC., 1630 Edmondson Avenue, Catonsville, MD 21228; where a funeral service was celebrated 10AM, Friday, May 17. Interment in Druid Ridge Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to the , 1850 York Road, Suite D, Timonium, MD 21093.
Published in Baltimore Sun from May 14 to May 22, 2019
