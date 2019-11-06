|
|
Joshua Dwayne Crouse of Joppa died Friday, November 1 in Edgewood. He was 40.
Born in Havre de Grace, MD he was the son of Michael D. and Patricia S. (Dotson) Crouse, Sr.
Mr. Crouse enjoyed fishing, hunting and camping along with working in the yard and logging.
In addition to his parents he is survived by his children, Joshua Crouse, Jr. and Alexis Kuzma; brothers, Michael, Jr., Timothy, Shannon and Adam Crouse and his sisters, Angela Godwin, Sabrina Crouse, Michelle Benser and Penny Hodge.
A visitation will be held on Tuesday, November 5 from 6-9pm at the Tarring-Cargo Funeral Home where a Memorial Service conducted by Rev. Jim Testerman will begin at 7:00pm. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.tarringcargo.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on Nov. 6, 2019