Home

POWERED BY

Services
Tarring-Cargo Funeral Home Pa
333 S Parke Street
Aberdeen, MD 21001
410-272-4500
Visitation
Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Tarring-Cargo Funeral Home Pa
333 S Parke Street
Aberdeen, MD 21001
View Map
Memorial service
Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019
7:00 PM
Tarring-Cargo Funeral Home Pa
333 S Parke Street
Aberdeen, MD 21001
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Joshua Crouse
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joshua Crouse

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joshua Crouse Notice
Joshua Dwayne Crouse of Joppa died Friday, November 1 in Edgewood. He was 40.

Born in Havre de Grace, MD he was the son of Michael D. and Patricia S. (Dotson) Crouse, Sr.

Mr. Crouse enjoyed fishing, hunting and camping along with working in the yard and logging.

In addition to his parents he is survived by his children, Joshua Crouse, Jr. and Alexis Kuzma; brothers, Michael, Jr., Timothy, Shannon and Adam Crouse and his sisters, Angela Godwin, Sabrina Crouse, Michelle Benser and Penny Hodge.

A visitation will be held on Tuesday, November 5 from 6-9pm at the Tarring-Cargo Funeral Home where a Memorial Service conducted by Rev. Jim Testerman will begin at 7:00pm. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.tarringcargo.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on Nov. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joshua's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -