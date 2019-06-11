Home

McComas Funeral Home
1317 Cokesbury Road
Abingdon, MD 21009
410-676-4600
Joshua David Denny

Joshua David Denny Notice
Joshua David Denny, age 41, of Delta, PA passed away on June 8, 2019 at his home. Born in Havre de Grace , MD, he was the son of Billy D. and Edith L. (Bartosch) Denny. Joshua enjoyed Martial Arts and was a black belt in Kung Fu. In addition to his parents, Mr. Denny is survived by children, Rowan and Hattie Denny; step-children, Japeth, Louisa, and Yael Musser; two brothers, William N. and Richard A. Denny; two step-grandchildren, Sebastian and Grayson Musser; mother-in-law, Susan Wolfe; sister-in-law, Marica Rutledge; and brother-in-law, Colin Hinson.He was preceded in death by wife, Erica Hinson Denny.Services will be held under the caring guidance of the family-owned and operated McComas Funeral Home, P.A., Abingdon, MD on Saturday, June 15, 2019 at 1:00 pm, after the memorial service the visitation will be from 2-6 pm at the Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to University of Maryland Medical Center, 22 South Greene Street, Baltimore, MD 21201 or the - Baltimore, 636 W Lexington St, Baltimore, MD 21201 .Condolences may be left on the guestbook at mccomasfuneralhome.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun from June 11 to June 12, 2019
