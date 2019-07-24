|
|
On July 21, 2019, Joshua Edward Thomas, 27, of Jarrettsville, MD passed away. He was the loving son of Suzanne & Harry Edward Thomas; beloved husband of Heather Thomas; devoted father of Carter Anthony Thomas, Aston Mark Thomas and Dawson James Thomas; cherished grandson of Jo-Ann Hepding and the late Harry Edward Thomas, Sr. & Rose Marie Thomas; dear brother of Jennifer Lynn Frommeyer and Ryan Michael Thomas; treasured uncle of Ava Kowalevicz and Aiden Gaylin; son-in-law of Wayne & Kimberly Manning; grandson-in-law of James & Barbara Moran, Billie Bailey and Joseph Manning. Also survived by many loving family and friends who will never forget him.
Family and friends will honor and celebrate Joshua's life at Evans Life Celebration Home- Bel Air, 3 Newport Drive (Rt. 23 & Rt. 24), Forest Hill Thursday July 25, 2019 from 3-5 & 7-9 PM where a funeral service will be held Friday July 26, 2019 at 11AM. Interment Highview Memorial Gardens. Memorial donations in Joshua's name may be sent to https://www.gofundme.com/f/josh-thomas-family-fund. Memory tributes may be sent to the family at www.evansfuneralchapel.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on July 24, 2019