On May 17, 2020, Joshua Matthew Stein, 38, of Parkville, MD passed away suddenly. He was the loving son of Joe & Pat Stein; beloved husband of Kristine Stein; devoted father of Abigail and Oliver Stein; dear brother of Becky Mangano & her husband Tony and Katey Bissett & her husband Steve; He was the loving son in law of Mark & Deanne Neibuhr; grandson in law of Doris Mogavero; brother in law of Stephen Neibuhr & his wife Tabitha; cherished uncle of DJ Wesolowski, Caleb Mangano, Cody Neibuhr and Calvin Neibuhr. Also survived by many loving family and friends.
Services to be held privately.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to a custodial scholarship account for Abigail and Oliver. Please make checks payable to Edward Jones with their names in the memo section. Please mail checks to Joe and Pat Stein, 1311 Sharon Acres Road, Forest Hill, MD 21050.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.evansfuneralchapel.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on May 22, 2020.