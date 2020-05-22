Joshua Matthew Stein
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Joshua's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
On May 17, 2020, Joshua Matthew Stein, 38, of Parkville, MD passed away suddenly. He was the loving son of Joe & Pat Stein; beloved husband of Kristine Stein; devoted father of Abigail and Oliver Stein; dear brother of Becky Mangano & her husband Tony and Katey Bissett & her husband Steve; He was the loving son in law of Mark & Deanne Neibuhr; grandson in law of Doris Mogavero; brother in law of Stephen Neibuhr & his wife Tabitha; cherished uncle of DJ Wesolowski, Caleb Mangano, Cody Neibuhr and Calvin Neibuhr. Also survived by many loving family and friends.

Services to be held privately.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to a custodial scholarship account for Abigail and Oliver. Please make checks payable to Edward Jones with their names in the memo section. Please mail checks to Joe and Pat Stein, 1311 Sharon Acres Road, Forest Hill, MD 21050.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.evansfuneralchapel.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Baltimore Sun on May 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Evans Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services - Parkville
8800 Harford Road
Parkville, MD 21234
(410) 665-9444
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved