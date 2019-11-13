|
On November 9, 2019, Joshua William Snyder, age 34, of Aberdeen, MD passed away. Beloved husband and best friend of Sarah Snyder for the past 18 years ; loving father of Cole William Snyder and Cale Lee Snyder; devoted son of Raymond and Paula (Herren) Snyder. Also survived by sister Courtney Swick (Gregory); brother, Patrick Snyder (Roxanne); father and mother-in-law, Gary and Terry Sargable; brother and sister-in-law, Shannon and Jacob; nieces and nephews, Piper, Logan, Grayson, Raymond, and Juliet; grandmother-in-law, Peggy Duff, as well as his church family and Annapolis Fire Department brothers and sisters. He was preceded in death by mother-in-law, Shelby Koch, and is survived by her spouse James. He was a member of first Baptist Church of Harford County where it was his privilege to serve as the youth leader and Deacon. Being a firefighter was Josh's honor and he proudly served the City of Annapolis for 13 years, finishing his career as a lieutenant. He was a true man of God who put the Lord and his family first. Visitation will be held under the caring guidance of the family owned and operated McComas Funeral Home in Abingdon, MD on Friday, November 15, 2019 from 2-4 and 6-9pm. Services will be held at New Life Baptist Church, White Marsh, MD on Saturday, November 16 at 10am. Burial will take place at SnyBuck Field, Aberdeen, MD. Those who desire may make a contribution to First Baptist Church of Harford County, 2913 Creswell Road, Bel Air, MD 21015. Condolences may be left on the guestbook at mccomasfuneralhome.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on Nov. 13, 2019