Lassahn Funeral Home Inc
7401 Belair Road
Nottingham, MD 21236
410-665-2000
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
11:00 AM
Jost G. Miller Notice
On August 21, 2019 Jost (Joe) G. Miller , beloved husband of the late Florence E. (nee Wagner) Miller, devoted father of Melvin Miller and his wife the late Patrice and Betty Houseknecht and her husband the late David, also survived by three grandchildren, eight great grandchildren and two great great grandchildren.

The family will receive friends at the Lassahn Funeral Home, Inc., 7401 Belair Road on Friday from 2-4 & 7-9 PM. A funeral service will be held at the funeral home on Saturday at 11:00 AM. Interment Parkwood Cemetery. Contributions may be made to Gilchrist Hospice and/or Jewelers for Children, 120 Broadway, 28th floor, New York, NY. 10271
Published in Baltimore Sun on Aug. 23, 2019
