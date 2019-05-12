Joy Diana Foster Koletar passed away on May 10, 2019 at the age of 77. Born in Baltimore, August 24, 1941, she was the oldest daughter of the late Charles and Ruby Foster. She was a 1959 graduate of Dundalk high school, and married the late Ferdinand "Fred" C. Koletar on February 20, 1960. They were married for 57 wonderful years. Joy lived a beautiful life dedicated to her faith in Jesus Christ, and her family and friends. She actively volunteered in her church and community, and enjoyed entertaining and playing bridge regularly. She also had a natural gift for design that she shared through her work in the family's floral business, The Flower Cart. Throughout her life, she touched people with her kind and loving nature and her generous spirt inspired many. She is preceded in death by her husband Fred, her daughter Kristen Joy Fogarty, her sister Linda Cramer, brother Michael Foster and her son in law David Huggins. She will be missed and is survived by her son Michael Koletar, his wife Kerry and their children Connor and Olivia; her son in law John Fogarty and his children Logan, Hannah and her husband Nick, and Rebekah; her daughter Kelleigh Huggins and her children Natalie and Gillian; and her siblings Susan Wilhoite, Maureen Bortmes and her husband Tom, and Jeffery Foster and his wife Vicky, and many wonderful nieces and nephews.A memorial service is being held on Saturday, May 18th at 2:00 in the chapel at OakCrest Manor in Perry Hall, MD, followed by a reception in the Banner restaurant at OakCrest. Arrangements by Leonard J. Ruck, Inc. Published in Baltimore Sun on May 12, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary