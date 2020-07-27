With profound sadness and heavy hearts, the Hyman family announced that Joy Hyman, 92, of Pikesville, Maryland, peacefully passed away on Saturday, July 25th, 2020 at her home in Baltimore, Maryland. Joy is survived by her children, Gary M. Hyman, Dr. Leslie G. Hyman and Dov (Linda) Hyman; sisters, Phyllis Margolis (Daniel) DeCaussin and Harriet (late David) Finkelstein; grandchildren, Adam (Rachel) Hyman, Daniel Hyman, Suzanne (David) Kagan, Jennifer Hyman (Ben Stauffer), Rebecca (Brad) Leader, Sherri Hyman and Joshua Harris Hyman; great-grandchildren, Alex Johnson, Camden and Nataleigh Hyman, Aurora and Selene Stauffer, Gemma and Spencer Leader and Felicity Kagan. Joy was predeceased by her loving husband of 47 years, Dr. Nathan B. Hyman and her beloved parents, Harry and Hilda Goldberg.
As a result of the pandemic, funeral services will be private at graveside. Please omit flowers.
Suggested Contributions in Joy's memory may be sent to Hadassah Hospital in Jerusalemhttps://www.hadassah.org/ways-to-give
, or Cure Alzheimer's Fund https://curealz.org/