Joyce Anne Phillips, age 76, of Jarrettsville, Maryland passed away on June 10, 2020 at Upper Chesapeake Medical Center in Bel Air, Maryland. Born in Dennison, Ohio, she was the daughter of Dolph William and Betty Irene (Peters) Henrichs and wife of the late K. Robert Phillips Sr. Joyce loved gardening and animals, especially giraffes.
Joyce is survived by her daughter, Kimberly Anne Alexander of Fallston and her husband, Anthony; son, K. Robert (Rob) Phillips, Jr of Jarrettsville.; brother, Jim Henrichs of Orlando, FL; six grandchildren, K. Robert (Rob) Phillips, III and Christian Phillips, and Wyatt, Ava, Bret, and Owen Alexander; and great-granddaughter, Scarlett Alexander.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by brothers, Jack and Jon Henrichs.
Visitation will be held under the caring guidance of the family owned and operated McComas Celebration of Life Center, Jarrettsville, Maryland on Tuesday, June 23, 2020 from 5-7 pm. Services will be held on Wednesday, June 24 at McComas Celebration of Life Center at 10 am. Interment will take place in Highview Memorial Gardens.
Those who desire may send contributions to: Humane Society of Harford County, 2208 Connolly Road, Fallston, MD 21047.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Jun. 19, 2020.