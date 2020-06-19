Joyce Anne Phillips
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Joyce's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Joyce Anne Phillips, age 76, of Jarrettsville, Maryland passed away on June 10, 2020 at Upper Chesapeake Medical Center in Bel Air, Maryland. Born in Dennison, Ohio, she was the daughter of Dolph William and Betty Irene (Peters) Henrichs and wife of the late K. Robert Phillips Sr. Joyce loved gardening and animals, especially giraffes.

Joyce is survived by her daughter, Kimberly Anne Alexander of Fallston and her husband, Anthony; son, K. Robert (Rob) Phillips, Jr of Jarrettsville.; brother, Jim Henrichs of Orlando, FL; six grandchildren, K. Robert (Rob) Phillips, III and Christian Phillips, and Wyatt, Ava, Bret, and Owen Alexander; and great-granddaughter, Scarlett Alexander.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by brothers, Jack and Jon Henrichs.

Visitation will be held under the caring guidance of the family owned and operated McComas Celebration of Life Center, Jarrettsville, Maryland on Tuesday, June 23, 2020 from 5-7 pm. Services will be held on Wednesday, June 24 at McComas Celebration of Life Center at 10 am. Interment will take place in Highview Memorial Gardens.

Those who desire may send contributions to: Humane Society of Harford County, 2208 Connolly Road, Fallston, MD 21047.

To leave your condolences or for the latest information regarding public gatherings, please visit our website at mccomasfuneralhome.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Jun. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
23
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
McComas Life Celebration Center
Send Flowers
JUN
24
Service
10:00 AM
McComas Life Celebration Center
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
McComas Life Celebration Center
1114 Baldwin Mill Road
Jarrettsville, MD 21084
410-692-6000
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved