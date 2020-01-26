|
|
Joyce Ivy Gray "88" of St Augustine, FL passed away on January 20, 2020 in the care of the Community Hospice in Florida. Joyce was born on June 6, 1931 in Baltimore, MD to the late Morris and Carrie Yorkman. She was preceded in death by her ex-husband Francis Gray, daughter Karen Bryan, sons, Darrell and Glen Gray. Joyce is survived by daughter and son in law, Robin and Cornelius Stewart, son Gary Gray, grandson Dominic Goodwin, great grandson Dillan Dove-Goodwin. "You will always be in our hearts, Rest in Peace" Funeral services will be held 11:00 AM Saturday February 1, 2020 at Craig Funeral Home, burial will be in Craig Memorial Park. Visitation will be held 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM Friday January 31, 2020 at Craig Funeral Home in Saint Augustine. In lieu of flowers the family ask that you make a donation to the Council on Aging or to .
Published in Baltimore Sun on Jan. 26, 2020