On Wednesday, May 22, 2019, Joyce Elaine Green-Lins of Catonsville, MD. Devoted wife of the late John Isreal Green and Raymond Earl Lins, Sr. Loving mother of Denise L. McKinney and her husband Carl, Mark Green and his wife Maria, Kevin M. Green and his wife Kim, Raymond E. Lins, Jr. and his wife Gwen, and Brian Lins and his late wife Doris. Loving sister of Janice Phelps and her husband Gene. She is also survived by her grandchildren Brendan, Maura, Patrick, Joshua, Andrew, Rebekah, Lindsay, Jason, Michelle, Brian, Terry, four great-grandchildren, and many nieces, nephews, and loving friends. Family and friends are invited to gather at the Gary L. Kaufman Funeral Home at Meadowridge Memorial Park, Inc., 7250 Washington Boulevard, Elkridge, MD 21075 on Monday, May 27, 2019 from 3 to 5 and 7 to 9 pm. Interment is private. A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at 11:15 am at the Halethorpe Community Church at 1312 Francis Avenue, Halethrope, MD 21227. If desired, memorial contributions may be made in her name to the Halethorpe Community Church, , or . Published in Baltimore Sun from May 24 to May 26, 2019