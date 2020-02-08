Home

Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020
1:00 PM
Joyce Hankin Notice
Joyce Hankin (nee Mindel), of Baltimore, MD, passed away on Feb. 6, 2020, at the age of 84. She is survived by her loving and devoted husband, Murray Hankin, children, Susan J. Hankin (Rob Sigafoos), Shari (David) Argue and Richard Hankin (Dawn Hershman), sister, Cynthia (Phil) Auerbach, brother, Iver (Mary) Mindel, grandchildren, Julie (Austin) Purves, Robert (Taylor) Argue, C.J. Argue (fiancee, Hannah Berry), Noa Hankin and Eli Hankin, great grandchildren, Ezra Purves, Emmy Purves, Hugo Purves and Ori Purves. She was predeceased by her parents, Charles and Jeanette Mindel.

Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane on Sunday, February 9, at 1 pm. Interment Baltimore Hebrew Cemetery - Berrymans Lane. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to of Maryland, 1850 York Road, Suite D, Timonium, MD 21093. In mourning at 12 Raisin Tree Circle (Greene Tree), Baltimore, MD 21208, through Tuesday evening.
Published in Baltimore Sun from Feb. 8 to Feb. 9, 2020
