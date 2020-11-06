1/1
Joyce Hudson
Joyce Edna Hudson (Trager) passed away peacefully at home on November 4, 2020 with her beloved husband, Warren Lee of 53 years, by her side. 

She was the daughter of late Harry Earl and Doris (Jenkins) and sister of Anita (Anderson) and late Dennis Earl. She was a magnificent aunt to nephews Landon and Kevin, Dennis Earl Jr. and niece Lisa, in addition to being the keystone in the lives of family and friends who will miss her dearly. 

Joyce adored her dogs, lived for summer afternoons spent on the beach or floating in her pool, sharing her talents and time with others and devoting herself to the congregation of Norrisville United Methodist Church

Published in Baltimore Sun on Nov. 6, 2020.
November 5, 2020
I would like to take this opportunity to send my condolences to the Hudson family in the loss of your beloved wife, aunt , and to all the individuals that Joyce touched. Joyce and I worked together for many years first at Noxell then P& G. I remember Joyce in the most fondness ways. I recall Joyce always making her delicious pumpkin pies and her Jewish Apple Cake. Yes in my 28 years of knowing Joyce she was always the same and she never seem to lose her composure. Now let us pray that she is resting in heaven with our Heavenly Father and she is at peace . My Sincere Sympathy To The Hudson Family
Randolph Smith
Friend
