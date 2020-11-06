Joyce Edna Hudson (Trager) passed away peacefully at home on November 4, 2020 with her beloved husband, Warren Lee of 53 years, by her side.
She was the daughter of late Harry Earl and Doris (Jenkins) and sister of Anita (Anderson) and late Dennis Earl. She was a magnificent aunt to nephews Landon and Kevin, Dennis Earl Jr. and niece Lisa, in addition to being the keystone in the lives of family and friends who will miss her dearly.
Joyce adored her dogs, lived for summer afternoons spent on the beach or floating in her pool, sharing her talents and time with others and devoting herself to the congregation of Norrisville United Methodist Church
Published in Baltimore Sun on Nov. 6, 2020.