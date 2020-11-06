I would like to take this opportunity to send my condolences to the Hudson family in the loss of your beloved wife, aunt , and to all the individuals that Joyce touched. Joyce and I worked together for many years first at Noxell then P& G. I remember Joyce in the most fondness ways. I recall Joyce always making her delicious pumpkin pies and her Jewish Apple Cake. Yes in my 28 years of knowing Joyce she was always the same and she never seem to lose her composure. Now let us pray that she is resting in heaven with our Heavenly Father and she is at peace . My Sincere Sympathy To The Hudson Family

Randolph Smith

Friend