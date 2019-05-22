|
On May 20, 2019, JOYCE INA BENSON, beloved wife of the late Marvin Benson, Sr.; loving mother of JoAnne Benson Brown, Susan Benson Ingrassia and her companion James Morris, Marvin "Mark" Benson, Jr. and his wife Terri Benson; cherished grandmother of Amanda Johnson, Marvin "Mark" Benson, III and his wife Meagan, Nicholas Ingrassia, great grandchildren B.J., C.J., Dexter, and Scarlett, and 3 great great grandchildren; dear sister in law of Verna Kerry, Raymond Benson and his wife Margaret. Also survived by many other loving family and friends. Family and friends may call at the family owned AMBROSE FUNERAL HOME OF LANSDOWNE, 2719 Hammonds Ferry Rd. on Wednesday and Thursday from 3 to 5 and 7 to 9 PM, where a funeral service will be held on Friday at 11 AM. Interment will immediately follow at Glen Haven Memorial Park. Donations may be made in Joyce's name to The Christian Broadcasting Network or Joyce Meyer Ministries.
Published in Baltimore Sun from May 22 to May 26, 2019