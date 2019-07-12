Home

Kaczorowski Funeral Home, P.A.
1201 Dundalk Avenue
Dundalk, MD 21222
410-633-0000
Visitation
Sunday, Jul. 14, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Kaczorowski Funeral Home, P.A.
1201 Dundalk Avenue
Dundalk, MD 21222
Visitation
Sunday, Jul. 14, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Kaczorowski Funeral Home, P.A.
1201 Dundalk Avenue
Dundalk, MD 21222
Funeral Mass
Monday, Jul. 15, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Victory Church
Catonsville, MD
Joyce J. Markowitz Notice
On Monday, July 8, 2019, Joyce J. Markowitz, beloved wife of Errol M. Markowitz; loving mother of Eugene M. Markowitz and the late John W. Markowitz, sister of Eugene M. Schmidt, Bernard W. Schmidt, Shirley A. Schmidt and the late Richard G. Schmidt, aunt of Johnathan D. Schmidt.

Visitation at Kaczorowski Funeral Home, P.A., on Sunday from 2-4 & 6-8 P.M. A Funeral Mass will take place on Monday at 10 A.M. at Our Lady of Victory Church in Catonsville. Interment at Holy Rosary Cemetery to follow. www.KFHPA.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on July 12, 2019
