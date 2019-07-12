|
|
On Monday, July 8, 2019, Joyce J. Markowitz, beloved wife of Errol M. Markowitz; loving mother of Eugene M. Markowitz and the late John W. Markowitz, sister of Eugene M. Schmidt, Bernard W. Schmidt, Shirley A. Schmidt and the late Richard G. Schmidt, aunt of Johnathan D. Schmidt.
Visitation at Kaczorowski Funeral Home, P.A., on Sunday from 2-4 & 6-8 P.M. A Funeral Mass will take place on Monday at 10 A.M. at Our Lady of Victory Church in Catonsville. Interment at Holy Rosary Cemetery to follow. www.KFHPA.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on July 12, 2019