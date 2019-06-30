Joyce was born to Julian Ernest Jackson and Mary Annis Hollingsworth Jackson in Cedar Rapids, Iowa on October 26, 1924. The family moved to Boston where her father, Julian, attended Harvard Business School and Northeastern Law School, where he subsequently became a professor and chair.



Joyce me Robert (Bob) Tate (1924-2013) while she was studying economics at Tufts University and he was serving and studying with his V-12 unit. They married in 1947. They moved to Washington D.C. and while Bob studied for his MBA at George Washington University, Joyce became the first woman economist employed by the U.S Department of Commerce.



Upon completion of Bob's service in the Navy during the Korean war, Joyce and Bob returned to his home city of Baltimore, Md. where he assumed control of the family business, Tate Engineering, Inc. After a successful career in business, Joyce and Bob retired to Sarasota, Florida in the mid 1990's. Joyce and Bob were active and philanthropically involved with many organizations including the Tufts University Alumni Association, the Ringling Museum, the Florida West Coast Symphony, the Sarasota Hospital, the Salvation Army, and NARSAD, the National Alliance for Research on Schizophrenia and Depression.



Joyce is survived by her 3 children; William Tate (Lisa) of Baltimore, Patricia Baker (Dan) of Jackson, Wyoming, and Robin Tate of Cockeysville, Md. She is also survived by 4 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren.



In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Brain & Behavior Research Foundation. Published in Baltimore Sun on June 30, 2019