Joyce M. Wood

Joyce M. Wood Notice
On April 28, 2019, Joyce M. Wood (nee Friskey), beloved wife of the late Gilbert V. Wood; devoted mother of Eric Wood of Leland, North Carolina and his late wife Diane, Matthew Wood and his wife Regina, and the late Dawn Price; loving grandmother of James Stephens, Jessica Stephens, Danielle Price, Matthew Wood, Anthony Cole, Noah Wood, Joshua Wood, Autumn Wood, and the late Nicole Price; also survived by 4 great grandchildren. Funeral and interment was held on Thursday, May 2nd. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her name to the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation at www.pulmonaryfibrosis.org/ways-to-give/donate-now
Published in Baltimore Sun from May 1 to May 3, 2019
