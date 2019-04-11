Joyce Madeline Sexton, age 89, of Havre de Grace, MD passed away on April 10, 2019 at her home surrounded by family. Born in Watertown, NY, she was the son of William Marion and Flora Viola (Burnham) Lucree. She enjoyed gardening and being outdoors, boating, bowling, square dancing, traveling, and bingo. Joyce was the past Vice President of the Ladies Auxiliary for Abingdon Fire Company and she worked at Edgewood Arsenal from 1956-1991, when she retired. Mrs. Sexton is survived by two daughters, Vicki Bowlus of Havre de Grace and her husband, Rick and Sharon Sexton of Havre de Grace; four grandchildren, Tracy Klein of Edgewood, Christel Woods of Port Deposit, Olivia Woods of Rising Sun, and Kimberly Woods of Bear, DE; 8 great grandchildren; 7 great great grandchildren;1 nephew and 4 nieces. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by brother, William "Gee" Lucree as well as her companion, Philip Edward Welzenbach.Services will be Private. Officiants will be Brian Donley, Bruce Riley, and Chaplain Marellen Mayers.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Humane Society of Harford County, 2208 Connolly Road, Fallston, MD, 21047 or Abingdon Fire Company, 3306 Abingdon Road, Abingdon, MD, 21009.Pallbearers will include Rick Bowlus, Matt Glass, Steven Clark, Barry Shrift, Brian Donley, and Chip Riley. Honorary pallbearers will include Dan Woods, Michael Gullion, Allen McCarter, and Bruce Riley.The family would like to give a special thank you to the staff at Gilchrist Hospice and the staff at McComas Funeral Home for everything they have done. Condolences may be left on the guestbook at mccomasfuneralhome.com. Published in Baltimore Sun from Apr. 11 to Apr. 12, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary