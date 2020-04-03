Home

Joyce Malone


1958 - 2020
Joyce Malone Notice
Joyce L. (nee Wood) Malone, 61, of Shrewsbury, PA, passed away on March 31, 2020. She was the beloved wife of Joseph F. Malone Jr., devoted mother to Heather L. Freiert (Andrew); three grandchildren, Owen Maher, Austin and Aiden Freiert; and sister to Charles L. Wood (Stephanie). Predeceased by a sister Diane L. Nadolski.

Private services are being held by the family.

In lieu of Flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. John The Baptist Catholic Church, 315 N Constitution Ave, New Freedom, PA 17349.

The Geiple Funeral Home, Inc., Glen Rock, PA is in charge of arrangements. For full obituary and to share condolences visit geiple.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Apr. 3, 2020
