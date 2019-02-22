|
|
Born June 25, 1945 , Joyce(Mom) went home to be with Jesus and many beloved family members on February 11, 2019. Survived by Howard P. Landgraf Jr., husband, Daughter Ruth Hillegass(Jeff), and sons Paul Landgraf(Eva) and Mark Landgraf & many loving grandchildren and a great grandson. Friends & Family are invited to share joyous stories and experiences with one another at a celebration of life at Linthicum Heights United Methodist Church, 200 School Lane, Linthicum, MD 21090 from 2-4PM, Sunday March 10th in the fellowship hall. In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to the .
Published in Baltimore Sun on Feb. 22, 2019