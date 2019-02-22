Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Joyce Landgraf
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joyce Marie (Keirle) Landgraf

Notice Condolences Flowers

Joyce Marie (Keirle) Landgraf Notice
Born June 25, 1945 , Joyce(Mom) went home to be with Jesus and many beloved family members on February 11, 2019. Survived by Howard P. Landgraf Jr., husband, Daughter Ruth Hillegass(Jeff), and sons Paul Landgraf(Eva) and Mark Landgraf & many loving grandchildren and a great grandson. Friends & Family are invited to share joyous stories and experiences with one another at a celebration of life at Linthicum Heights United Methodist Church, 200 School Lane, Linthicum, MD 21090 from 2-4PM, Sunday March 10th in the fellowship hall. In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to the .
Published in Baltimore Sun on Feb. 22, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.