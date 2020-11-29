On November 26, 2020, Joyce Mason beloved wife of the late Bill Mason; devoted mother of Jeanne, Joan (her late husband Barry), Jeff and wife Brenda, Jack and wife Sharon and the late Larry; cherished grandmother of Eddie and wife Jen, Roxy and Cole; loving great-grandmother of Elodie and Dashiell.
The family will receive friends at St. Alphonsus Rodriguez Catholic Church on Tuesday from 12:30-1:00 pm, followed by a funeral mass at 1:00 pm. Interment is private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Heart Association
, www.heart.org
. Arrangements are being handled by MacNabb Funeral Home, P.A.