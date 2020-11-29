1/
Joyce Mason
On November 26, 2020, Joyce Mason beloved wife of the late Bill Mason; devoted mother of Jeanne, Joan (her late husband Barry), Jeff and wife Brenda, Jack and wife Sharon and the late Larry; cherished grandmother of Eddie and wife Jen, Roxy and Cole; loving great-grandmother of Elodie and Dashiell.

The family will receive friends at St. Alphonsus Rodriguez Catholic Church on Tuesday from 12:30-1:00 pm, followed by a funeral mass at 1:00 pm. Interment is private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Heart Association, www.heart.org. Arrangements are being handled by MacNabb Funeral Home, P.A.

Published in Baltimore Sun on Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
1
Visitation
12:30 - 01:00 PM
St. Alphonsus Rodriguez Catholic Church
DEC
1
Funeral Mass
01:00 PM
St. Alphonsus Rodriguez Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Macnabb Funeral Home
301 Frederick Road
Catonsville, MD 21228
410-747-4770
