Home

POWERED BY

Services
Memorial service
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
10:00 AM
Oak Crest chapel
8820 Walther Boulevard
Parkville, MD
View Map
Send Flowers
Resources
More Obituaries for Joyce Potterfield
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joyce Potterfield

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joyce Potterfield Notice
On December 15, 2019, Joyce L. Potterfield, beloved wife of the late Frank Potterfield, Jr.; devoted mother of Douglas Potterfield (Debra), Gary Potterfield (Anna), and Sandi Drury (Dave); Also survived by grandchildren and great grandchildren.

A Memorial Service will be held at Oak Crest chapel, 8820 Walther Boulevard, Parkville, MD 21234, on Saturday at 10 am. Interment Private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to , 1301 York Road, Suite 209, Lutherville, MD, 21093.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Dec. 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joyce's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -