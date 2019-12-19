|
|
On December 15, 2019, Joyce L. Potterfield, beloved wife of the late Frank Potterfield, Jr.; devoted mother of Douglas Potterfield (Debra), Gary Potterfield (Anna), and Sandi Drury (Dave); Also survived by grandchildren and great grandchildren.
A Memorial Service will be held at Oak Crest chapel, 8820 Walther Boulevard, Parkville, MD 21234, on Saturday at 10 am. Interment Private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to , 1301 York Road, Suite 209, Lutherville, MD, 21093.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Dec. 19, 2019