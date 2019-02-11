|
|
On February 9, 2019, Joyce A. Thomas; beloved wife of the late Charles Thomas; devoted mother of David Thomas, Nancy Solis (Thomas) and Jeffrey Thomas, loving grandmother of Amy Solis, Cory Thomas, Scott Solis, Jillian Keiter (Thomas), Shawn Thomas and Chelsey Thomas; dear sister of Charles Earl Whelpley and wife Carol.Relatives and friends will gather at Schimunek Funeral Home, Inc., 9705 Belair Rd., Nottingham MD 21236, on Wednesday, from 2-4 & 6-8 p.m., and where a funeral service will be held on Thursday at 11:00 a.m. Entombment Parkwood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to , 8219 Town Center Dr., Baltimore MD 21236. On-line condolences may be left @
Published in Baltimore Sun on Feb. 11, 2019