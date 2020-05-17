Joyce Weaver
1928 - 2020
Joyce C. Weaver

Born September 29, 1928 peacefully departed this life Friday May 1, 2020

At the age of 91.

Joyce Weaver was a longtime resident of Baltimore, Maryland and the daughter of

Mable and Sherman Weaver. One of 8 daughters Joyce was preceded in death by 6 of her sisters Bettye Bell, Gwendolyn Mickle, Gloria Farrar, Frances Dorsey, Jean Fitts, Ruth Smith, and survived by sister Nancy Finch.

Joyce was a long time employee of Baltimore City Government working directly for Mayor William Donald Schaefer and lifetime member of Grace Presbyterian Church.

Joyce Weaver was like the matriarch of the family and she most enjoyed the company of her family and good friends of which she had many.

Aunt Joyce as she is known to her many nieces and nephews will surely be missed by her devoted family.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date when it will be safe for family and friends to come together due to the Corona Pandemic (or Covid 19 Virus)

Please share your condolences, cards or contributions for the family to Tamara Johnson, 1106 Andover Road, Baltimore, Maryland 21218

Published in Baltimore Sun on May 17, 2020.
