Joyce Weiner of Baltimore, Maryland, passed away on Monday, December 23, 2019 at the age of 80. She is survived by her children Sharon (Henry) Hentzman, Kevin (Karen) Weiner, brother Irwin (Marlene) Schwartz, and grandchildren Meghan and Taylor Hentzman, and Brooke and Brett Weiner. She is predeceased by parents Rose and Jack Schwartz.
Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane on Friday, January 3, at 12 pm. Interment Beth El Memorial Park - Randallstown. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to Mount Washington Pediatric Hospital, 1708 West Rogers Avenue, Attn: Development Office, Baltimore, MD 21209. In mourning at 9 Liberty Ridge Court, Owings Mills, MD 21117, immediately following interment Friday, on Saturday beginning at 1pm, and on Sunday with services at 9:30am and 5pm.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Jan. 1, 2020