Joyce Wright O'Connor
Joyce Wright O'Connor, age 94, of Bel Air, Maryland passed away on September 3, 2020 at her home. Born in Oneida, New York, she was the daughter of Charles Lester and Nina (Felker) Wright and wife of the late William Aloysius O'Connor Jr. Joyce loved being with her family. She enjoyed going to the beach at the Jersey Shore, traveling and visiting with her dear friends – the Galloways and Bosaks. Her interests at home included reading, coloring, watching movies and her evening ice cream.

Joyce is survived by her two sons, Matthew O'Connor and William O'Connor, III; and her daughter, Nancy O'Connor (and her husband, Bruce Graham); her three grandchildren, James O'Connor, Stacey O'Connor-Whitmore (and her husband,Chris), and Valerie Garback (and her husband, Ben); two great grandchildren, Lily and Leo.

Condolences may be left on the guestbook at mccomasfuneralhome.com.


Published in Baltimore Sun on Sep. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
McComas Funeral Home
50 West Broadway
Bel Air, MD 21014
(410) 838-4040
