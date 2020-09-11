Joyce Wright O'Connor, age 94, of Bel Air, Maryland passed away on September 3, 2020 at her home. Born in Oneida, New York, she was the daughter of Charles Lester and Nina (Felker) Wright and wife of the late William Aloysius O'Connor Jr. Joyce loved being with her family. She enjoyed going to the beach at the Jersey Shore, traveling and visiting with her dear friends – the Galloways and Bosaks. Her interests at home included reading, coloring, watching movies and her evening ice cream.
Joyce is survived by her two sons, Matthew O'Connor and William O'Connor, III; and her daughter, Nancy O'Connor (and her husband, Bruce Graham); her three grandchildren, James O'Connor, Stacey O'Connor-Whitmore (and her husband,Chris), and Valerie Garback (and her husband, Ben); two great grandchildren, Lily and Leo.
.