Mitchell-Wiedefeld Funeral Home, Inc.
6500 York Road
Baltimore, MD 21212
410-377-8300
Visitation
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Mitchell-Wiedefeld Funeral Home, Inc.
6500 York Road
Baltimore, MD 21212
Visitation
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Mitchell-Wiedefeld Funeral Home, Inc.
6500 York Road
Baltimore, MD 21212
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
St Pius X Church
J.T. "John" Nolan

J.T. "John" Nolan Notice
On November 23, 2019, John Thomas "Jack" Nolan, beloved husband of the late Margaret "Peggy" C. Nolan (nee Kane) and devoted companion of Marlene Skipper, dear father of Margaret Ann Nolan, Mary Beth Nolan-McGraw, Maureen T. Kazaras and the late Kathleen D. Nolan, devoted father-in-law of Barry Eigen (Rosemary), Mark Houck, Michael McGraw and Pete Kazaras, dear grandfather of Timothy Houck (Jennifer), Megan Timmins (Paul), Brigid Stone (Aaron), Kathryn McGraw-Pokorny (Michael), Stephen McGraw (Sandra), James McGraw, Allison Considine (Sean) Collen Hughes (Shawn), and the late Christopher Lenat, devoted brother of the late Mary K. Frett and Arthur Nolan. He is also survived by eight great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

Friends may call at the family-owned Mitchell-Wiedefeld Funeral Home, Inc., 6500 York Rd (at Overbrook) on Tues., Nov 26 from 2 PM to 4 PM and 7 PM to 9 PM. A Funeral Mass will be offered on Wed., Nov 27 at 11 AM at St Pius X Church. Please omit flowers. Memorials in his name may be made to Our Daily Bread, 725 Fallsway, Baltimore, MD 21202. www.mwfuneralhome.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on Nov. 24, 2019
