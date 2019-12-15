|
|
Juan Azan Alvarez, age 78 of Forest Hill passed away December 13, 2019. Born in Iquique, Chile, South America to the late Carlos and Fresia (Azan) Alvarez; beloved husband of Louise (Cruz) Alvarez; dear brother of Carlos Alvarez (Raquel Galvez) of Hagerstown and the late Berta Alvarez and Iris Alvarez; loving stepfather of Robert A. Bennett, Jr. (Amy) of Parkville; dear uncle of Marco Alvarez (Michele), Carlos Alvarez, Jr. and Jennifer Alvarez. He is also survived by grandchildren Annabella and Emily Bennett. Juan arrived in America in 1972. He took great pride in his U.S. citizenship while always keeping his love of Chile and his heritage in his heart.
Family will receive friends on Wednesday from 2-4 and 7-9 PM in the family owned Parkview Funeral Home, 7527 Harford Rd, Parkville. A Funeral Service will begin at 4 PM in the funeral home. Condolenses may be placed on www.parkviewfh.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on Dec. 15, 2019