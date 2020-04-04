Home

On March 27, 2020, Juanita K Carlberg passed away from pancreatic cancer at Gilchrist Hospice in Towson MD. Mrs Carlberg, from Lota, Chile, met her future husband Norman Carlberg through their mutual friend Sergio Castillo in 1960 in Santiago Chile, where Norman was teaching at Universidad Catolica on a Fullbright scholarship. Mrs Carlberg was a long time resident of Bolton Hill and active attendee of Corpus Christie church in Baltimore. In her latter years, she and her husband lived in Roland Park. She had several professions -- her favorite being a dealer in antiquities on Antique Row focusing on artwork (prints) and books. Her beloved husband, Norman Carlberg, deceased in 2018. She is survived by their son Kenneth Carlberg and daughter-in-law Francesca Nespoli Carlberg. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Corpus Christie church. Because of the current situation with the corona virus pandemic, a memorial service at Corpus Christie church will be held at a later date
Published in Baltimore Sun on Apr. 4, 2020
