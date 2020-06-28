Judith Ann Dixon
Dixon, Judith Ann, age 73, passed away Sunday, June 21, 2020. Born in Baltimore the beloved mother of Dannielle Heiger and husband Jeff of Nottingham; cherished grandmother of Ella; loving companion of Alden Moore of Nottingham. Judith had a passion for helping others and teaching children. She earned a Master's Degree, was an educator and Principal (James McHenry Elementary and other schools) in the Baltimore City School System for over 30 years. She loved spending time with her granddaughter and being at the beach watching the water. She will be lovingly missed by her family and many friends. Private Arrangements through Parkview Funeral Home.

Published in Baltimore Sun on Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
June 27, 2020
Edward Heiger III
