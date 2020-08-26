Judith Ann Heimann, 87, of Baltimore, MD, passed away on Sunday, August 23, 2020. She is survived by her brother, David (Mary) Zinman; nephews, Paul Zinman (Barrie Steinberg) and Raphael Zinman; niece, Rachel Zinman-Weddepohl (John); great-nephew and great-nieces, Jacob Zinman-Jeanes, Alexandra Zinman and Danielle Zinman. She was predeceased by her parents, Samuel and Rachel Zinman.
Ms. Heimann attended the High School of Music and Art, now known as The Fiorello H. LaGuardia High School of Music and the Arts. She was a graduate of the Bard College and UCLA. Judy was a ballet and modern dancer but her real interest was in painting and sculpture.
Services are private. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research
.